HENDERSON – Rusk County is reporting its third case of COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, the new case brings the number of reported COVID-19 cases in East Texas to 45. A statement from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reads, in part, as follows:

“The Texas Department of State Health Service (DSHS) informed Rusk County and City of Henderson officials late Friday evening that a third Rusk County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. This case is travel related and the person is currently isolated at home. State officials are conducting follow up interviews with people known to have had contact with the infected person.”

The statement continues, “Protecting our most vulnerable residents is the county’s and city’s top priority. As new cases are identified, county and city officials are meeting on a daily basis, monitoring the spread and deciding how best to respond. Thankfully, most Rusk County and Henderson residents are voluntarily staying at home and limiting their travel to essential needs only. This can dramatically slow the spread of the virus and help avoid the need for a mandatory “Go Home and Stay Home” order from local officials.”

You can go to https://www.facebook.com/RuskCountyOEM/ for more information.