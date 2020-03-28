Today is Saturday March 28, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

UT Athletic Director: Shaka Smart to Remain for Next Season

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2020 at 4:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP/Staff) — The University of Texas will stick with basketball coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte tells the Austin American-Statesman that Smart will stay. Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons. Smart is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12.

UT Athletic Director: Shaka Smart to Remain for Next Season

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2020 at 4:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP/Staff) — The University of Texas will stick with basketball coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte tells the Austin American-Statesman that Smart will stay. Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons. Smart is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement