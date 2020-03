TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is continuing emergency food box distribution in partnership with Tyler ISD for the week of March 30-April 3. Food Bank representatives will be at the following Tyler sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday- TJ Austin

Tuesday- Griffin, Caldwell and Boulter

Wednesday- Peete, Moore and Hubbard

Thursday- Griffin, Caldwell and Boulter

Friday- Three Lakes, Moore and Hubbard