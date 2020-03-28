TYLER — NET Health has confirmed the second death in East Texas related to COVID-19. According to a news release, the individual was a 47-year-old female who was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms, and was the confirmed case announced by Van Zandt County on March 18. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health, in the news release. “This is now a team sport. It is critical for everyone to play their part and to help us “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 having a devastating impact in East Texas.”

Here’s a recap of vital information from NET Health:

If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. More info about ways to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

– Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach.

– Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.