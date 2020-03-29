Coronavirus live updates: Dr. Fauci says 200,000 deaths in US possible

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2020 at 1:15 pm

iStock(NEW YORK) -- More than 32,000 people have been killed around the world as the amount of novel coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket with the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases globally surpassing 685,000 on Sunday.



The number of cases across the globe has grown exponentially in a matter of weeks. Last Thursday there were 500,000 cases worldwide, which was double the number of coronavirus cases from the week before.



The U.S. stood at more than 125,000 diagnosed coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 2,197 deaths in the country.



At least 145,000 people have recovered from the virus during this pandemic.



Today's biggest developments:

-Dr. Fauci says U.S. could see 100,000-200,000 deaths

-'Biggest assistance package in history' may not be enough, Kudlow says

-Global deaths top 30,000

-Trump will not use enforceable quarantine in NY

-US cases cross 124,000; deaths top 2,000



FBI warns of potential surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans amid coronavirus



Here's the latest on the developing situation. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.



11:20 a.m.: Deaths climb to 965 in New York



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the death toll in New York state climbed to 965 on Sunday, an increase of 237 from Saturday.



"I can't say you are not going to see people pass away because they are. That is the nature of what we are dealing with and that is beyond our control," Cuomo said at a news conference.



The bulk of the deaths have occurred in New York City, where the death toll rose from 517 at 10 a.m. on Saturday to 678 at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to data from the city's Health Department.



Cuomo also said that new hospitalizations in the state rose by 1,175 overnight while 3,572 patients were discharged.



A total of 172,000 people have been tested in the state for the coronavirus and more than 59,000 have tested positive with 8,503 hospitalized and 2,037 in intensive care units.



Cuomo also announced that he is extending his "New York Pause" program requiring nonessential state workers to stay home for another two weeks. The new deadline is April 15.



10:50 a.m.: Dr. Fauci says US could see 100,000-200,000 deaths



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, said it is possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people in the U.S. will die from the coronavirus



Fauci, who appeared on CNN Sunday morning, was asked about how many cases there will be in the U.S. and estimated there will be anywhere from one to two million cases.



The doctor noted that while his previous experience shows that modeling overshoots to show the best and worst case scenario, the "reality is somewhere in the middle."



Fauci cautioned that the latest model projections are based on "various assumptions" and are "only as good or as accurate as your assumptions."



"I've never seen a model of the diseases that I've dealt with where the worst case scenario actually came out," Fauci said.



"We're going to have millions of (confirmed coronavirus) cases," he added. "But I just don't think we really need to make a projection when it's such a moving target that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people."



10:30 a.m.: Spain records 838 deaths in 24 hours



Public Health officials in Spain said that the country recorded 838 new coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour span between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. The total number of deaths in Spain from the pandemic has now grown to 6,528, making it second for the number of fatalities to Italy's 10,023.



As of Sunday morning, there were nearly 79,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain, including 4,907 patients in intensive care units.



10:20 a.m.: Cat tests positive for coronavirus in Belgium



A cat in Belgium has tested positive for COVID-19 after its owner came down with the virus and was quarantined at home, officials said.



Describing it as an exceptional case, officials at the Liege Veterinary University Faculty said they tested the feline after it began to exhibit symptoms similar to humans who have contracted the virus, including respiratory problems, diarrhea and vomiting.



After conducting further research, the officials at the university said they are convinced that there is no evidence that an infected pet can be contagious for human beings but advised people to practice social distancing with their domesticated animals.



The cat has now fully recovered and is coronavirus free, and the owner is also doing well, officials said.



10 a.m.: 'Biggest assistance package in history' may not be enough, Kudlow says



While touting President Donald Trump's signing of "the biggest assistance package in history," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow acknowledged the difficulty in knowing if the funds would be enough to meet the needs of the millions of Americans impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.



"It may not be perfect, but I think it's going to give a tremendous amount of resources to get us through what we still believe is going to be a question of weeks and months," Kudlow said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."



Trump signed the $2 trillion stimulus package on Friday, calling the bipartisan legislation a catalyst to "stabilize the economy."



"It's the largest mainstream financial assistance package in the history of the United States, so it's hard to know if we could get everything, help everybody," Kudlow said.



9:45: President approves disaster declarations for Oregon and Connecticut



The president approved disaster declarations for the states of Oregon and Connecticut late Saturday night, making the states eligible to receive more federal aid to battle the coronavirus pandemic.



Trump has already signed disaster declarations for numerous other states reeling from the growing number of confirmed virus cases, including New York, California, Michigan, Texas, New Jersey, Florida, Louisiana and Illinois.



9:21 a.m.: Louisiana governor says health care system could be overwhelmed by April



Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said cases of novel coronavirus are expected to surge in Louisiana and overwhelm the state's hospitals within a week.



"We remain on a trajectory, really to overwhelm our capacity to deliver health care by the end of the first week of April," he said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.



Edwards announced earlier Sunday that a 33-year-old staffer in his office, April Dunn, died due to complications from the coronavirus.



9 a.m. New Jersey governor responds to proposed travel restrictions



In response to a travel warning President Donald Trump said he was mulling for residents from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday on "This Week" that residents from his state were already not traveling much as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.



"A travel warning, we're fine with," Murphy said. "The fact of the matter is we are all in on flattening that curve, social distancing as aggressive as any states in America."



Trump decided not to enforce any quarantine late Saturday night.



6:46 a.m.: UK lockdown will last ‘an extended period,' senior minister says



Michael Gove, a senior U.K. Cabinet Minister, speaking for the government on the Sunday morning TV shows while the prime minister and health minister self-isolate due to testing positive for COVID-19 last week, refused to give a precise timetable for how long the country would be on lockdown.



Asked how long the U.K.'s lockdown will last, he said "I can't make an accurate prediction, but everyone does have to prepare for an extended period."



He added that the U.K.'s peak is "not a fixed point" in the calendar and timing depends how closely people follow the rules.



After Boris Johnson and a number of other MPs tested positive for the virus, Mr. Gove insisted the government had been doing everything to observe the social distancing advice.



"We've been doing everything we can to observe the advice. Within the House of Commons we've been trying to observe that advice."



5:25 a.m.: King County, Washington, health officer warns patients could be detained if they defy isolation orders



Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County has signed an order and directive on March 28 making it mandatory for people with a positive COVID-19 test to follow isolation protocols at home or at a recovery facility. The directive requires everyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing) who has a test pending to stay quarantined.



Said Dr. Duchin: "Many steps we are taking as a community are helping to decrease the number of people who get sick, need hospital care and who die. However, we cannot stop the outbreak completely and our community will likely remain at risk for months to come. Through my health order and directive today, I am re-emphasizing the requirement for people who are infected with COVID-19 to follow our existing recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others in the community by staying isolated from others while ill, and to stay quarantined with symptoms while test results are pending. Each of us need to do whatever we can to prevent others from becoming ill. Everyone—young and old, whether you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or not—should stay home and avoid all non-essential contact with others."



To protect the public, if an individual with active COVID-19 is not voluntarily remaining isolated, or if an individual who has COVID-19 symptoms with a test pending is not remaining self-quarantined, they may be subject to enforcement actions, which could include legal actions for involuntary detention.



4:25 a.m. Former MLB star Jim Edmonds went to the hospital for coronavirus testing



Former All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds announced on his Instagram page that he went to the hospital to be tested for the coronavirus after displaying some symptoms.



The 49-year-old Edmonds sent a video update Saturday night on his Instagram Story saying he was back home after testing positive for pneumonia for the first time in his life, but was awaiting results of tests for the coronavirus.



“I’m just trying to rest up and get better,” Edmonds said, adding that he’d provide an update when he heard from doctors.



Earlier Saturday, Edmonds posted a photo of himself in a hospital room with a facemask covering his nose and mouth.



“Held off as long as I could,” he wrote on the post. “I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke. #gethealthy.”



He said he was feeling “super sick” and added that he wasn’t “taking any chances because it’s so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.”



Edmonds played 17 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. He won eight Gold Glove awards, and finished with a .284 career batting average with 393 home runs and 1,199 RBIs. Edmonds also helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006. He also played for the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds late in his career before retiring in 2011.



2:05 a.m.: Louisiana governor announces passing of 33-year-old staffer



Governor John Bel Edwards announced the passing of 33-year old April Dunn who succumbed to complications from COVID-19. April was a dedicated staff member who served in the Governor's Office of Disability Affairs and a tireless advocate for people with disabilities.



Gov. Edwards issued the following statement:



“On behalf of Donna and my entire administration, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear April,” said Gov. Edwards. “She brightened everyone’s day with her smile, was a tremendous asset to our team and an inspiration to everyone who met her. She lived her life to the fullest and improved the lives of countless Louisianans with disabilities. April worked hard as an advocate for herself and other members of the disability community. She served as the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council, and when I created the State as a Model Employer Taskforce, April told me how much she wanted to be part of it because of her struggles to find meaningful employment. I was proud to have an advocate like April on the task force and on my staff. She set a great example for how other businesses could make their workforce more inclusive. I ask the entire state to join us in prayer for April’s mother Joanette and her grandmother Gloria.”



11:22 p.m.: Zaandam will pass through Panama Canal



After initially being restricted from passing through the Panama Canal, the country has changed its tune and the cruise ship MS Zaandam will be allowed through.



There are more than 130 people on the ship suffering from "flu-like symptoms," as well as two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and four elderly passengers who have died.



The MS Rotterdam, owned by Holland America, like the Zaandam, was also waiting to transit the canal.



"We are aware of reported permission for both Zaandam and Rotterdam to transit the Panama Canal in the near future," Holland American said in a statement at 11 p.m. Eastern time. "We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew. This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details."



11:02 p.m.: 1st inmate dies in federal prison of COVID-19



An inmate has died from COVID-19 at FCI Oakdale in Oakdale, Louisiana, two sources told ABC News.



This is the first known death inside the Bureau of Prisons.



Patrick Jones, 49, was sentenced to 324 months in prison for or possession of 425 grams of crack cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a junior college, the BOP said in a press release.



Jones was the first inmate inside the BOP to test positive on March 19. He was placed on a ventilator one day later and he died Saturday.



Officials said he had preexisting conditions that contributed to his death.



10:15 p.m.: Knicks, Rangers owner tests positive



Madison Square Garden Company CEO James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.



Dolan, 64, took over as CEO of Cablevision, the powerhouse cable company, from his father, Charles, but is most known in New York City for being owner of the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers.



As chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, he oversees those teams as well as television station MSG Network and owns the world famous Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.



Cablevision was sold in 2016 upon which time he left as CEO.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back