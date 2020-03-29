Local Coronavirus-Related Orders Remain in Place in East Texas: Several localities in East Texas have implemented orders in response to the coronavirus, and all remain in place. The most recent, a stay-at-home-order for Smith County, went into effect Friday night. The latest Smith County COVID-19 information is available by clicking here.

Shelter-in place orders are currently in effect in Gregg County along with the cities of Van, Kilgore, and Hideaway. You can use the links below to get additional information.

https://www.co.gregg.tx.us/

https://www.cityofkilgore.com/

http://www.vantexas.org/

https://cityofhideaway.org/