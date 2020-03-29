Today is Sunday March 29, 2020
Dallas Official Warns Residents to Social Distance on Trails

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2020 at 4:52 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Sunny skies and spring temperatures brought Dallas residents out to parks and trails this weekend. But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says many were not practicing social distancing that will help in the fight against the coronavirus. Dallas and the rest of the large cities in Texas are under stay-at-home orders that allow people to go out for exercise. But that order still includes staying at least six feet away from others. Jenkins reminded residents not to breathe droplets from others while exercising.

DALLAS (AP) – Sunny skies and spring temperatures brought Dallas residents out to parks and trails this weekend. But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says many were not practicing social distancing that will help in the fight against the coronavirus. Dallas and the rest of the large cities in Texas are under stay-at-home orders that allow people to go out for exercise. But that order still includes staying at least six feet away from others. Jenkins reminded residents not to breathe droplets from others while exercising.

