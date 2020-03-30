TYLER — The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for emergency farm loans due to damages and losses caused by drought occurring on November 1, 2019 and continuing in Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Upshur and Van Zandt Counties. Smith County Farm Loan Manager Clinton Warrick asks farmers who want to apply for emergency loans to submit their applications as soon as possible. The deadline for applications is November 7, 2020, but Warrick says if farmers wait too long, a backlog will develop and cause delays. Generally, farmers who have lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the disaster are eligible for the emergency loans.

The FSA office is located at 4209 Republic Drive, Tyler, TX 75701. The telephone number is (903) 405-5676 with office hours from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Additional information regarding Disaster Assistance Programs may be found online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.