TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work around the Tyler District during the week of March 30. In Smith County, caution is advised Wednesday as a new eastbound frontage road opens on I-20 at US 69 and the existing entrance ramp closes for removal. There will be no I-20 access for US 69 traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the removal process. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/014-2020.html for a complete rundown of work planned around the district in the coming week.