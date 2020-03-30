TYLER — Tyler ISD says schools will begin lessons online Monday through virtual learning. According to our news partner KETK, students and teachers will work through a portal with a grade-specific curriculum. TISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said he and district educators understand that “this is not a sprint.” He said the pace of learning will change under this new system, but that the district is doing what it can to keep education at the forefront. The system is new for everyone, and all will have to practice patience as they navigate through it. More info at TISD’s website: https://www.tylerisd.org/