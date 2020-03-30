Today is Monday March 30, 2020
Henderson Homicide Suspect Sought

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2020 at 9:39 am
HENDERSON — Police in Henderson are investigating a Homicide. It was reported around 5:00 Sunday on Wilson Street. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responding to a shots fired call found the body of Sabrien Walton, 45. An arrest warrant was issued for Gary Jordan Jr. , 29. Officers said he is considered armed and dangerous. Jordan was driving a tan 1998 Chevy S-10 single cab pickup with Texas License Plate MTZ5120. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henderson Police Department: 903-657-3512.

