ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Sunday, March 29 is a significant date in Rita Wilson’s life, one on which she commemorated being a “COVID-19 Survivor” and “Five Years Cancer Free.”

The actress, who is home in Los Angeles after undergoing two weeks of quarantine in Australia with her husband, Tom Hanks, when the pair was diagnosed with the disease, looked back on her Instagram in a lengthy, grateful post.

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness,” Wilson begins her post, which features a throwback photo of her and Larry David. “I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy.”

She thanked her doctors and other health care workers who got her through that, as well as her fans and some divine intervention. “You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.”

Of her most recent March 29 observance, Wilson writes, “I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

