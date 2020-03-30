jackscoldsweat/iStock(NEW YORK) — Southwest Airlines snapped a photo of 29 health care professionals making their way to New York City to aid overwhelmed medical staff during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The picture shows nurses and doctors holding their hands up in the shape of a heart as the flight prepares for takeoff from Atlanta. Several broke out their masks and gloves for the journey.

“These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own,” the company wrote. “Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough.”

The photo, originally shared on the airlines Instagram page on Sunday night, has now garnered thousands of likes and comments across social media, with many users praising the health care workers’ sacrifice and bravery.

Happy Doctors Day! Thank you to all the docs, nurses and @SouthwestAir , my fave for this tremendous effort! #Brave https://t.co/3ohbHY3pY1 — Amy Fenton Parker (@Amy_Parker456) March 30, 2020

If you need proof that there’s still good in the world, 76,000 healthcare workers to date have answered @NYGovCuomo’s call for volunteers. Here’s a plane full of doctors & nurses headed to NY on @SouthwestAir via Atlanta ♥️🙏😍 #heroes #godspeed pic.twitter.com/7zDByK6IiO — Jeηi Chua (@JeniChua) March 30, 2020

Doctors and nurses on a Southwest Airlines flight headed to NY to help. This is why America is great! pic.twitter.com/UqgLZkqEco — Beau (@beau3161) March 29, 2020

Southwest Airlines spokesmen Derek Hubbard explained the photo was taken by an Atlanta ramp agent who wanted to capture the group of medical professionals on the regularly scheduled flight.

He added the flight crew “thanked them for their service” and “wished them well on their journey ahead.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.