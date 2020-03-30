MARSHALL — City of Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth said on Monday, “The City of Marshall Police Department is honored to announce final installation of Mobile Data Computers consisting of cradle point mobile routers and wireless in all remaining patrol vehicles, as well as extensive officer training has been completed in the Marshall Police Department.”

In a press release, the Chief shared the difference this should bring to his force, “this upgraded technology and training will allow the Marshall Police Department to elevate our public safety and service to our community as officers will now be able to prepare their reports on our streets during patrol hours instead of returning to the office.”This new technology will also assist in dispatching officers more efficiently and make our emergency communication more effective.