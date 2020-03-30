L-R – Shelley Hack, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd — Walt Disney Television via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — With the constantly scary headlines that are coming from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise people are using their time at home to seek comfort in old television favorites.

As previously reported, Hallmark Channel is running its popular Christmas movies now, while retro cable channel COZI TV tells ABC Audio that it’s seen a spike in viewership.

In fact, COZI viewing has grown 24% over the past three weeks compared to the same period last year, according Meredith McGinn, the network’s senior vice president.

“COZI TV’s broadcast lineup has become comfort TV during these uncertain times,” McGinn said. “As more and more viewers tune in, we look forward to welcoming them with feel-good family fun, filled with our iconic catalog of sitcoms, dramas and action series that will give families a much-needed reprieve.”

One of those feel-good shows? The ’70s classic Charlie’s Angels, which airs weekday mornings at 9 AM Eastern time, and in a three-hour block on Saturdays. The show, which inspired several films, follows three young women who work for a private detective firm run by Charles “Charlie” Townsend.

Cheryl Ladd played Kris Munroe on the show; her character was the little sister of Farrah Fawcett-Majors’ character Jill Munroe. In a recent chat with ABC Audio, Ladd explained the Angels’ ongoing appeal.

She expliained, “I just think people connect with the characters…I mean, we were grown-up Girl Scouts really in the show. There wasn’t anything too racy about it. The wonderful thing about that show is the whole family could watch it.”

Ladd explains, “I’ve run into so many women who are now police sergeants and firefighters…all of these women that were inspired by those characters, which is always so rewarding to hear.”

