TYLER — On Monday the City of Tyler’s Mayor Martin Heines issued the “Mayor’s Marquee Challenge.” Heines asked all area businesses, in an afternoon press release, if they have marquee signs or billboards to display safe hygiene practices. Participating businesses are encouraged to share photos of their billboards on social media and tagging #spreadfactsnotfear and #marqueechallenge.

“I challenge everyone in our community and other communities to get this simple message up on marquees to make sure that we’re all mindful of what we can do to defeat the Coronavirus,” Mayor Heines said. For more information on the Mayor’s Marquee Challenge, visit the City of Tyler’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas. For a link the Mayor’s video message, visit the City of Tyler’s YouTube Channel by clicking the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPU3B29UQIo.