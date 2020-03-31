Today is Tuesday March 31, 2020
McConaughey says Stay Home Now, Great Things May Lie Ahead

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2020 at 4:17 am
NEW YORK (AP) – Matthew McConaughey has gone from advertising for driving to selling people on staying home. The Academy Award winner whose commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV staple for years is the narrator and co-writer of a public service announcement promoting isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Over images of masked medical workers and empty highways, McConaughey says staying home is “the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.” He tells The Associated Press that this crisis could bring out the best in humanity, and when Hollywood’s shutdown is over he expects a big burst in creativity.

NEW YORK (AP) – Matthew McConaughey has gone from advertising for driving to selling people on staying home. The Academy Award winner whose commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV staple for years is the narrator and co-writer of a public service announcement promoting isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Over images of masked medical workers and empty highways, McConaughey says staying home is “the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.” He tells The Associated Press that this crisis could bring out the best in humanity, and when Hollywood’s shutdown is over he expects a big burst in creativity.

