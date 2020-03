ORANGE (AP) – Texas is now requiring drivers who cross over from neighboring Louisiana to self-isolate for two weeks. But there were few clears signs Monday of how the order was being enforced as traffic moved freely across state lines. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order Sunday ratcheted up attempts to isolate travelers coming from areas in the U.S. where coronavirus caseloads are rising fastest. Nearly 2,900 people in Texas have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.