Coronavirus live updates: US Open tennis complex to house temporary hospital

jarun011/iStock(NEW YORK) -- A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has infected over three-quarters of a million people around the world.



The new respiratory virus, which causes an illness known officially as COVID-19, has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica since first emerging in China in December. There are now more than 787,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Over 166,000 of those patients have recovered from the disease while more than 37,000 have died.



With more than 164,000 diagnosed COVID-19 cases, the United States has by far the highest national tally in the world. The virus has spread to every U.S. state as well Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. At least 3,170 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States.



3:30 a.m.: US Open tennis complex to transform into temporary hospital



The site of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City will be converted into a temporary medical facility as the coronavirus pandemic strains the city's resources, according to the U.S. Tennis Association, which owns the venue.



The Wall Street Journal first reported on the plans.



The USTA, the national governing body for tennis, originally had said it was going to keep the center open for people to take lessons, practice or play tennis. But then the organization said it was closing the site to the public.



With more than 38,000 diagnosed cases and nearly 1,000 deaths, New York City is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States. State and city officials are trying to increase hospital capacity in order to handle the health crisis. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said up to one million more healthcare workers were needed.



"As governor of New York, I am asking health care professionals across the country: If you don't have a health care crisis in your community, please come help us in New York now," he said at a press conference Monday.



The rising death toll from the outbreak in the United States was poised Tuesday to overtake China's tally of more than 3,300 deaths.



