ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Tiffany Haddish is giving Girls Trip fans a much-needed update on the status of the film’s long-awaited sequel.

As you may recall, Haddish’s Girls Trip co-star, Queen Latifah, had previously said that “everybody’s down” for the new film and they were simply “waiting for a script.” But now, in an interview with HuffPost, Haddish says it’s a little bit more complicated than that.

During a recent two-hour Zoom call Haddish had with Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith to check in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said they also spoke about the sequel. According to Haddish, the studio was waiting for a script, though Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the first film, had already done a treatment.

“Then it was like, ‘Oh, you guys want too much money,’” Haddish said, adding that she had only made $80,000 for the 2017 comedy, which followed four best friends as they reconnected for their “last hurrah” in New Orleans.



According to Haddish, that’s when she and her co-stars decided it might be best to take matters into their own hands and get together on their own to come up with a script.

“We might decide not to even make it Girls Trip,” Haddish said. “Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make Girls Trip 2.”

There’s no word yet on what the plot might be or when this “different” sequel would launch.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.