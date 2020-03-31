TYLER — Two staff members at The Heights of Tyler senior living facility have tested positive for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, both staff members have been away from the facility for more than one week and are doing well at home. “At this time there is no indication the virus is spreading in our center, and our residents and staff are doing well,” a center spokesperson commented. “We will continue to monitor our residents and staff on a daily basis while working with local and state public health authorities to ensure we are taking the appropriate action steps at this time. We are especially grateful for the support of all our residents and their families, dedicated team members, local leaders from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, and many others.” Since March 13, all non-essential visits to the center have been prohibited as ordered by President Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott.