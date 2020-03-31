narvikk/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The coronavirus pandemic has quickly evolved from a health crisis to a financial one, shuttering businesses, upending entire industries and sending financial markets reeling. Here's the latest news on how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting the economy: Markets slip slightly U.S. financial markets opened relatively flat Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down just over 100 points, or approximately 0.5% Tuesday morning. The S&P 500 was down by 0.6% and the Nasdaq dipped by 0.3%. The slight drop comes after markets have swung widely for weeks amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. has become the new epicenter of the outbreak, with more than 164,000 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus. At least 3,170 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2020 at 8:52 am

