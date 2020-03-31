TYLER — In response to COVID-19, the East Texas Food Bank is partnering with Food Finders of Smith County for a Senior Box Home Delivery for low-income seniors over 60 that are home-bound or quarantined and at-risk of hunger. The boxes contain shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables. Each box will provide items for up to 16 meals. The delivery program is for seniors who live within the Tyler city limits and fall within the income guidelines.

Starting Wednesday, seniors can begin calling the East Texas Food Bank at 903-617-2046 between 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to sign up for delivery of a box. Voicemails will not be accepted. Seniors must be prepared to provide the following information: Full name, phone number, delivery address, number of people living in the household and verbal declaration of income.

Once approved, Food Finders of Smith County volunteers will call seniors prior to delivery to let them know they are in their area. Upon arrival, verbal confirmation of the senior’s name is needed.