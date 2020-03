HENDERSON — A 29 year old Henderson man accused of murder has turned himself in. According to our news partner KETK, Gary Jordan Jr. surrendered to authorities at the Henderson Police Department early Tuesday morning. Jordan was being sought in connection with the murder of 45-year-old Sabrien Walton. Police have not released a motive for the killing. Jordan has not had his bond set currently awaits arraignment in the Rusk County Jail.