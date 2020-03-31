Today is Tuesday March 31, 2020
Changes to Spring 2020 Downtown Live Schedule

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2020 at 1:52 pm
LONGVIEW — Longview’s Spring 2020 Downtown Live concert series was scheduled to begin on Friday, April 3. But due to the current restrictions mandated by city, state, and federal officials to lessen the spread of the coronavirus, all April dates for Downtown Live (April 3, April 10, April 17 and April 24) have been canceled. The May 1 concert has also been canceled.

Longview Main Street says it’s carefully monitoring the situation with the primary goal of keeping Longview residents healthy and helping slow the spread of the virus. Still the hope is that all remaining Downtown Live concerts scheduled in May – May 8, May 15, May 22 and May 29 – will be held as scheduled, according to a news release. Go to https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2577 for more details.

