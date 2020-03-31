KILGORE — The Texas Shakespeare Festival, the TSF Foundation and Kilgore College regret to announce that the 2020 summer festival has been canceled for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the college. Established in 1986, the TSF began as KC’s contribution to the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration. It continued as a popular annual attraction for the Kilgore area with patrons traveling to the festival from around the globe. This summer would have marked the professional theatre’s 35th season and the final season for Raymond Caldwell, artistic director since the festival’s inception.