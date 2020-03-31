MARSHALL — Harrison County and the city of Marshall are the latest to issue a Mandatory Shelter in Place. In a press release on Tuesday, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown confirmed 2 more coronavirus cases, bringing the number to 3. Officials say all 3 cases were travel-related. County and City leadership believe it to be in the best interest to be proactive and take measures to further safeguard our citizens and prevent community spread. In response, Judge Sims and Mayor Brown are both issuing Mandatory Shelter in Place orders effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2020. To see the complete order click the link. https://www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net/.