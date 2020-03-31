TYLER –Smith County now has a total of 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, after 4 more cases were confirmed by NET Health on Tuesday. Click the link to go to NET Health site. https://www.mynethealth.org/coronavirus/. Smith County remains under a “Stay at Home” order through April 10th. Smith County remains open to the public with limited walk-in services. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only.Visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information for more information.

Both CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and UT Health East Texas have expanded telehealth services and online screening tools to best serve their patients. Telehealth services will be HIPPA-compliant. If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit http://www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

The City of Tyler will extend modified facility operations until Friday, April 17. All events City-operated or in a City facility have been suspended through April 17. Get more information on closures or adjusted services: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/communications/coronavirus-updates.

Tyler ISD continues online classes, while curbside Meals continue at Boulter, Hubbard, Moore and Three Lakes middles schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Austin, Griffin and Peete elementary schools Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning April 6, Dixie Elementary School will be an added meal location. For Curbside Meal information and/or answers to Frequently Asked Questions, go to http://www.tylerisd.org/covid19.

Texas authorities have a form to aid in the process of identifying who is crossing from Louisiana into Texas to support the response to coronavirus. It lists out the different categories of positions approved to opt-out of the required two-week quarantine. The agency will review each submission on a case-by-case basis and issue letters for the individual to carry with them should they encounter law enforcement. The form can be found by visiting http://www.texas.gov and selecting “GA-11 and GA-12 Travel Exemption Form. See attached press release from DPS for more information.