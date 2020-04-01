Photo by Wil R/Star Max/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Christopher Meloni is reprising his popular Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler for a new crime drama from the series creator Dick Wolf, according to Deadline.

The as-yet-untitled series, which has already gotten a 13-episode order, will center on the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler.

This will mark the first time Meloni has played Stabler since leaving Law & Order: SVU back in 2011.

Meloni, together with his SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay, who played Detective Olivia Benson, were one of television’s most popular duos during their 12 seasons together on the show, which ended with his character abruptly retiring from the police force.

Since then, Meloni guest-starred in a number of shows, including Pose and Surviving Jack, as well as playing the lead in the SyFy series Happy!

In February, Law & Order: SVU was renewed through its 24th season. Its current record-breaking 21st season pushed it past Gunsmoke and the first Law & Order series as the longest-running live-action primetime television show.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



