AUSTIN (AP/Staff) — The Texas State Teachers Association is calling for schools to be closed for the rest of the school year. That’s after health officials said more than two dozen University of Texas students have tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a spring break trip to Mexico. The Austin Public Health Department says a group of about 70 people in their 20s took a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas about 10 days ago. So far, 28 people in the group have tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens more are being monitored. The Austin American-Statesman reports that the students were on a group trip that had not been canceled by the travel company. Texas has reported more than 3,200 cases of COVID-19 and at least 41 deaths.