Today is Wednesday April 01, 2020
NFL agent’s parents die 6 minutes apart

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2020 at 11:04 am
da-kuk/iStock(NEW YORK) — NFL agent Buddy Baker said his parents died six minutes apart from COVID-19.

The couple, married for 51 years, were in “perfect health” before contracting the virus, Baker said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Hopefully this can be a catalyst for a change. Practice social distancing, wash your hands as regularly as you can and importantly stay at home,” said Baker, who represents Washington Redskins running back Terry McLaurin and Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, among others.

“It’s going to take all of us banding together and deciding we’re gonna stop the spread of this virus,” Baker said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

