QUITMAN — On Wednesday Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron issued a stay-at-home order. According to our news partner KETK, the order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. and was issued a day after the county had their first confirmed case of the coronavirus. Judge Hebron ordered all residents to remain at home except for “certain essential activities and work.”

You can view the entire order by clicking the link. https://www.easttexasmatters.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/Amended-Order-of-Declaration-of-Local-Disaster-Stay-Home-Stay-Safe-Order-040120.pdf. On Wednesday, the 100th case of coronavirus was confirmed in East Texas after Panola County confirmed its third case.