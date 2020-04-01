TYLER — The Hand Up Network is asking for help. With multiple East Texas Counties entering into isolation or quarantine, volunteers are needed. The organization is looking for help from all East Texas Counties to help deliver food and necessary essential supplies when engaged by our Emergency Response Partners. The Network says you will not be exposed to the person, but just helping them to stay in quarantine and taken care of when family or friends are unable to. https://handupnetwork.com/volunteer-application/.