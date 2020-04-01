Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Universal Studios, among the first to move its newer films to streaming in the wake of coronavirus-related closures, has announced the pandemic has caused the delay of three more of its projects.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Minions: The Rise of Gru will now be moved a year from its original release date, and ill now hit theaters July 2, 2021.

In turn, that release date’s former occupant, the animated sequel Sing 2, will now debut in theaters December 22, 2021.

That date had been reserved for Wicked, Universal’s big-budget take on the Broadway musical. The uncertainty surrounding Hollywood’s fate amid the COVID-19 crisis led Universal to postpone re-scheduling that film’s release at this time.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.