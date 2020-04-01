MARSHALL — On Wednesday, Harrison County and the City of Marshall released a brief in an attempt to bring clarity to the community’s response of Tuesday’s Shelter in Place Order. Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown have defined essential vs. nonessential businesses and/or services in Harrison County, including the City of Marshall.

Essential Businesses / Services

Healthcare Operations

• Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacies

• Veterinarians

Grocery Stores

• Grocery Stores, Certified Farmers’ Markets, Farm and Produce Stands, and Supermarkets

• Food Banks

• Convenience Stores

• Other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits

and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household

consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products)

• Liquor Stores

• Some Retail: Stores that also sell groceries or sell supplies necessary for operation

of essential businesses, working for home, or maintenance of residences. Example:

electronics, appliances, health care products, office supplies.

Food Cultivation

• Farming

• Livestock

• Fishing

Social Services

• Businesses or non-profit organizations that provide food, shelter, and social services,

and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy

individuals

Media

• Newspapers, Television. Radio, and Other Media Services

Vehicles

• Gas Stations

• Auto Sales

• Auto Supply

• Auto Repair

• Car Wash & Mobile Detailing

You can see the complete report by clicking on the link. http://www.marshalltexas.net/public/press-release/harrison-county-and-city-of-marshall-clarify-essential-businesses-april-1-2.