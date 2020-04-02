Maddie Meyer/Getty Images(BOSTON) — A private jet owned by the New England Patriots professional football team carrying much-needed medical supplies from China will land in Boston on Thursday, according to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Robert Kraft, the CEO of the Patriots, coordinated with officials to send the team’s plane to pick up personal protective equipment that Massachusetts had bought from China.

The Bay State has purchased over a million N95 masks, and the ones arriving Thursday at Boston’s Logan International Airport represent a partial shipment, according to Baker.

“As I said before, ordering vital equipment like this is only one part of the challenge and I am incredibly grateful that the Krafts worked this issue relentlessly alongside our Command Center staff to get these critical supplies to Massachusetts,” the governor said in a statement Thursday.

“The Krafts, our partners Ambassador Huang Ping, Dr. Jason Li, Gene Hartigan and our COVID-19 Command Center personnel teamed up to get this job done and we eagerly await the plane landing at Logan Airport soon. Our administration will keep pursuing the PPE necessary to support our brave front-line workers who are working tirelessly to save lives during this pandemic,” Baker added.



