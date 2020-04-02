PALESTINE — Anderson County has issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect immediately during the outbreak of the coronavirus. In a briefing released Wednesday night, Judge Robert Johnston said the order is a reaction to Gov. Abbott’s executive order, but that the order “DOES NOT REQUIRE travel permits at this time.” On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott decreed an executive order extending social distancing requirements through the month of April. All Texas schools will be closed until at least May 4.

Governor Abbott has not issued a statewide shelter-in-place order giving county and municipal officials the opportunity making rulings at the local level. Currently Anderson County has one confirmed case of the coronavirus.