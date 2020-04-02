MicroStockHub/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of Aug. 17, according to senior convention and party officials, amid the coronavirus crisis. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Democratic National Convention has been postponed to mid August

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2020 at 11:35 am

MicroStockHub/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of Aug. 17, according to senior convention and party officials, amid the coronavirus crisis.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back