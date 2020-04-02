Democratic National Convention has been postponed to mid August
MicroStockHub/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of Aug. 17, according to senior convention and party officials, amid the coronavirus crisis. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
