Today is Thursday April 02, 2020
Democratic National Convention has been postponed to mid August

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2020 at 11:35 am
MicroStockHub/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of Aug. 17, according to senior convention and party officials, amid the coronavirus crisis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

MicroStockHub/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of Aug. 17, according to senior convention and party officials, amid the coronavirus crisis.

