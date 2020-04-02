TYLER — Carter BloodCare is working with doctors and hospitals to facilitate the collection of convalescent plasma. The FDA say’s that it is possible that convalescent plasma that contains antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) might be effective against the infection.”

Carter BloodCare has specialized equipment and the staff with expertise to collect plasma from individuals identified by their doctors as having a suitable concentration of antibodies causing the coronavirus.

In addition to satisfying the blood center’s donor criteria, these individuals must also satisfy additional FDA criteria that include resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days and negative results for COVID-19 on sophisticated testing. Carter BloodCare says they do not recruit these convalescent plasma donors; they are identified by physicians at area hospitals.

If you are interested in participating in the program, you can find information from UT Southwestern Medical Center by clicking the link: https://www.utsouthwestern.edu/covid-19/about-virus-donate-plasma/. You can also contact your doctor or hospital where you were diagnosed and/or treated for coronavirus/COVID-19.