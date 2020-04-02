Today is Thursday April 02, 2020
Tyler Chosen for Governor’s Community Achievement Award

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2020 at 12:24 pm
TYLER — Tyler found out on Thursday, that they will be one 10 winners to be celebrated by Keep Texas Beautiful as a winner at the 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards. The honor is designated for outstanding community improvement. KTB, along with TxDOT, has honored Texas communities for more than 5 decades. This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from TxDOT; Tyler will receive $290,000 for a landscaping project. Keep Tyler Beautiful is scheduled to accept the award at the GCAA Gala in September, during Keep Texas Beautiful’s Annual Conference in Houston.

TYLER — Tyler found out on Thursday, that they will be one 10 winners to be celebrated by Keep Texas Beautiful as a winner at the 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards. The honor is designated for outstanding community improvement. KTB, along with TxDOT, has honored Texas communities for more than 5 decades. This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from TxDOT; Tyler will receive $290,000 for a landscaping project. Keep Tyler Beautiful is scheduled to accept the award at the GCAA Gala in September, during Keep Texas Beautiful’s Annual Conference in Houston.

