One of the pivotal props on Full House was the Tanner family couch, situated in the center of the household's living room by the front door. For those curious as to what happened to it following the show's finale can rest easy knowing that it was John Stamos who took it.

The actor, who played Uncle Jesse, casually announced on Tuesday that he had the signature prop in his possession the entire time.

Uploading a photo of his toddler Billy trying to sneak past the recognizable couch to either get to the front door or to the stairs leading to a lower level, the You star blithely questions, “Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?”

He then urges fans to “make the call.”

While some followers believed the 56-year-old was just teasing as a pre-April Fools prank, several Full House alum immediately recognized the furniture for what it was.

Jodie Sweetin had the most hilarious reaction, expressing her disbelief in all caps with a simple, “WHAAAAATTTT?!”

Meanwhile, Bob Saget who played family patriarch Danny Tanner hilariously quipped, “I don’t know what it is John, but it comforts me.” Saget later sarcastically asked, “Did you take the alcove too?”

Other stars of the show weighed in on “the couch” with Candace Cameron-Bure, who reprised the role of DJ for the show’s spinoff Fuller House quizzically asking, “You got it?! Not Bob?” while Andrea Barber accused Stamos of being a “Thief!”

As for Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey, he left the most on-brand comments, opting to first announce, “A lot of my farts are still in that couch” before doubling back to tell Saget, “I got the alcove and Manny the mannequin.”

He then left a third comment, innocently asking, “Who got the sea pappy?”

Barber answered that burning question, urging Coulier to “ask @jodiesweetin.”

