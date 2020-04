Breaking News: Energy Stocks Lead U.S. Markets Higher: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Energy stocks led U.S. markets higher Thursday as the price of oil soared 25% on hopes for a truce in Saudi-Russia price war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 470 points. The Nasdaq rose 127, and the S&P 500 increased by 56 points. Oil wrapped up the day at $25 a barrel.