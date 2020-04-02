MAC Cosmetics and Miley Cyrus kick off Viva Glam 2020 to dedicate $10 million to COVID-19 relief

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2020 at 3:25 pm

Sasha Brazhnik(NEW YORK) -- MAC Cosmetics has fast-tracked the kick-off of the brand's annual Viva Glam campaign, which will allocate funds to provide relief for vulnerable communities across the globe that have been impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.



On Thursday, the brand announced that this year's Viva Glam 2020 initiative will be dedicating $10 million toward 250 local organizations all over the world that are on the front lines helping people at higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.



To further spread the news of MAC's relief efforts, Miley Cyrus, who is a past Viva spokesperson, introduced this year's plan for Viva Glam on her Bright Minded video series.



MAC's Viva Glam campaign initially launched in 1994 at the height of the AIDS epidemic, donating 100% of the selling price of Viva Glam lipsticks directly to organizations that support people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. While the campaign will continue these efforts, additional emergency COVID-19 relief funds will be allocated to support vital services such as delivering food supplies, ensuring clients remain informed about medication and testing, and treating diagnosed cases, particularly those who are immunocompromised.



"VIVA GLAM has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities," John Demsey, chairman of the M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM FUND and executive group president of The Estée Lauder Companies, said in a statement. "It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets."



Examples of grantees Viva Glam 2020 will support include Project Angel Food, an essential service that delivers three weeks of emergency meals to critically ill clients in Los Angeles County. The platform also hires restaurant chefs and workers who have been out of work due to the coronavirus crisis.



Partners in Health is another grantee that provides infection control measures and uses global supply chains to secure supplies in environments where shortages of masks, gloves and handwashing facilities are prevalent and predicted to get worse.



MAC Cosmetics joins companies such as Ralph Lauren, SKIMS, SheaMoisture and others that have come forward to provide financial support for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back