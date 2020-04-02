TYLER — In a joint briefing with Smith County and the City of Tyler, on Thursday they announced the current state of affairs locally, regarding the coronavirus. Judge Moran said, “things have changed quickly, we have gone from 27 cases here in Smith County to 47 cases of COVID-19, we have put together a preparedness plan and it continues to progress in case it is needed.” Mayor Martin Heines was grateful of the effort from so many across the city and county, “this group has worked tirelessly, people are working around the clock to accomplish whatever is necessary.”

Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said Tyler ISD’s current status is distance learning, “we have had over 200,000 logins to date, we know all of our students do not have access to online, they are receiving work packets and hard copies of curriculum.”

“U.T. -Tyler is praying for our community. We know many have experienced hardships during this crisis.” Dr. Michael Tidwell continued, “I’m very proud our faculty and staff. Many of our student body is already taking classes online, but not all of our faculty have been teaching online before now. I have not heard one complaint.”

“We have rallied together in this time of crisis to help meet the needs of our community.” Dr. Juan Mejia, TJC President added to his thought, “we have a state of the art nursing program, we were asked to help with ventilators and sent all 6 that we had to local hospitals, if needed they are at their disposal.”

Kevin East of The Mentoring Alliance announced an initiative to encourage writing letters to the senior population, “we can’t visit them, but we can write them. We are asking people to write an encouraging letter, we can love them the old school way.” To get more information on the LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR plan, click the link. https://www.thementoringalliance.com/love-your-neighbor.