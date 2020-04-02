CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago city official with direct knowledge of the hire has told The Associated Press that Mayor Lori Lightfoot has selected former Dallas police Chief David Brown to be Chicago’s next police superintendent. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the hire ahead of the official announcement. The official says Lightfoot will introduce Brown at a news briefing later Thursday afternoon. Brown has more than 30 years in law enforcement and was the police chief in Dallas before his 2016 retirement. The announcement comes a day after the city’s police board named him as one of three finalists for the job.