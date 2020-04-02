Adult Swim(LOS ANGELES) — The final five episodes of the fourth season of the beloved, Emmy-winning animated series Rick and Morty kick off Sunday night at 11:30 p.m., Adult Swim has announced in a new trailer.

For the uninitiated, the show stars the voices of co-creator Justin Roiland as both lead characters: Rick, a brilliant, substance-abusing sociopath scientist, and Morty, his awkward grandson, whom Rick drags along on inter-dimensional adventures across space and time.

Set to Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town,” the trailer shows R&M donning anime-inspired Gundam robot suits, on an apparent rescue mission for Morty’s sister, Summer, who has apparently been brainwashed by an alien facehugger. Along the way, Rick takes a potion that gives him multiple arms to shoot more enemies, and Morty fires on enemy ships from a never-before seen gun pod in Morty’s trusty flying saucer.

If it sounds weird, it is, and that’s just par for the course for the series, says Chris Parnell, who voices Morty’s sad-sack dad, Jerry. This season, Jerry’s apparently started his own honey company, impressing no one, as usual.

Parnell explained recently what it’s like to bring the show’s characters to life, from just a script in a recording booth. “Yeah. You know, it’s you just use your imagination and, you know, it’s so much fun to see it once it’s finally all animated and put together,” he says.

He adds of the dubbing process, “I was just doing some ADR a couple of days ago and got to see a little bit of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so good.'”

Rick and Morty‘s regular cast includes Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer.