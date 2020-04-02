TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank has had a staff member test positive for the coronavirus. The agency said in a statement on Thursday that the person developed symptoms on March 24, left the food bank immediately and has been self-quarantined since then. The food bank found out on Wednesday that the test did come back positive for COVID-19. ETFB had initiated social distancing and remote work on March 16. The staff member had no close contact with clients, partner agencies or volunteers when they were symptomatic. The ETFB administrative office has been temporarily closed to be thoroughly cleaned by a professional company. The East Texas Food Bank has been and will continue to follow guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control, Feeding America and NETHealth to protect clients, partner agencies and volunteers from exposure.