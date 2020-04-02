Today is Thursday April 02, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gregg County Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2020 at 5:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A Gregg County Jail inmate has contacted the coronavirus. In a press release on Thursday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was hospitalized last weekend and a test for COVID-19 came back positive. According to the letter, Gregg County and Smith County Sheriff’s Office have “developed a joint operational plan” on housing inmates who test positive for the virus. This moves things forward to the first step in that joint operation plan. The inmate will be housed in a negative pressure cell located in the Smith County Jail.

Gregg County Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2020 at 5:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A Gregg County Jail inmate has contacted the coronavirus. In a press release on Thursday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was hospitalized last weekend and a test for COVID-19 came back positive. According to the letter, Gregg County and Smith County Sheriff’s Office have “developed a joint operational plan” on housing inmates who test positive for the virus. This moves things forward to the first step in that joint operation plan. The inmate will be housed in a negative pressure cell located in the Smith County Jail.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement