LONGVIEW — A Gregg County Jail inmate has contacted the coronavirus. In a press release on Thursday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was hospitalized last weekend and a test for COVID-19 came back positive. According to the letter, Gregg County and Smith County Sheriff’s Office have “developed a joint operational plan” on housing inmates who test positive for the virus. This moves things forward to the first step in that joint operation plan. The inmate will be housed in a negative pressure cell located in the Smith County Jail.