Kritchanut/iStock(NEW YORK) — As many Americans increasingly find themselves out of work and filing for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have to find extra funds.

ABC News Technology and Consumer correspondent Becky Worley shared her tips for finding a few extra dollars during these uncertain times.

Subscription scrub

Get your credit card statement and pull out every recurring monthly charge. Cancel anything you can and don’t forget to go through your iTunes and Google Play subscriptions too. Becky said she was able to find $55 worth of subscriptions, which accumulates to $600 a year.

Becky also suggested renegotiating cellphone plans using an app called Trim, which can also help switch to cheaper cable.

Get a budget together

The second way Becky suggests saving during these times is to budget. She suggests several apps to get started like “You Need A Budget,” which can help you list your outgoing income and stick to a plan, and another app called “Mint,” which is a less rigid budgeting tool but gets the job done.

Sell

Go Marie Kondo on hyper drive and see if you can sell anything that you have that’s valuable. Becky suggests familiarizing yourself with sites like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, The Next Door “For Sale” section and selling apps like Poshmark and Mercari.

Figure out how they work, take pictures of your items and sell.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.