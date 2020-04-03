Al Powers / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Tom Brady is one of the many athletes giving back during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced he is donating 10 million meals to Feeding America on Thursday to help those in need during this time.

The donation was made through Brady’s partnership with private aviation company Wheels Up for its “Meals Up” initiative.

Proud to partner with @WheelsUp for their #MealsUp Initiative to supply 10 million meals to @FeedingAmerica. https://t.co/Pa4ctCEF1G — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 2, 2020

Feeding America expressed their appreciation for his contribution in a tweet. “Such an amazing gift! Thank you, Tom, for helping us get much-needed meals to our neighbors during this uncertain time,” the nonprofit organization posted.

The “Meals Up” initiative was launched in part by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife singer Ciara with Wheels Up.

The couple pledged to donate 10 million meals with the aviation company to Feeding America.

“The reality is that a lot of people are facing tough, tough times right now, and we’re all facing it in different ways,” Wilson said while appearing on CNBC Tuesday. “There is going to be people let go of their jobs. I think about the young kids across the country that may not have a mom or a dad, or their family situation may not be the best financially, and they’re going to be looking for food.”

Humbled for @Ciara & I to partner with @WheelsUp on the “Meals Up” Initiative in pledging 10 Million Meals to @FeedingAmerica.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾https://t.co/BPR7H60Bx7 pic.twitter.com/YQORNahQcZ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2020

Every dollar donated to Feeding America’s food banks can provide at least 10 meals.

Check out some other famous figures who are raising awareness to food banks and various relief initiatives here.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.